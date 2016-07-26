Dr. Munish Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munish Batra, MD
Overview
Dr. Munish Batra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Plastic Surgeons12264 El Camino Real Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 847-0800
Temecula Valley Day Surgery and Pain Therapy25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (541) 567-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. BATRA is highly skilled. His work is excellent and his office is very efficient. I am thrilled with his work. He is more expensive than other cosmetic surgeons in the area, but you get what you payou for.
About Dr. Munish Batra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497847875
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
