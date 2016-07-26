Overview

Dr. Munish Batra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Batra works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.