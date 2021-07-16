Dr. Munira Yusuf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yusuf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munira Yusuf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munira Yusuf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, LA. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Yusuf works at
Locations
John Allen Baldridge MD1825 N 18th St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 322-7999
Monroe Pediatrics1703 LAMY LN, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 239-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely LOVE Dr. Yusuf and her staff. They are so amazing and even more amazing to my babies. I have four sweet children and she has seen them all since before they left the hospital. I am so grateful for her and the staff. I feel like I'm with family when we go in. She is a very intelligent lady and I feel so blessed that my children see her.
About Dr. Munira Yusuf, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386707362
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Medical Center Of Shreveport
- LSU School of Medicine
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yusuf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yusuf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yusuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yusuf works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yusuf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yusuf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yusuf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yusuf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.