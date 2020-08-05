See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Munir Abid, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Munir Abid, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Abid works at ST PAUL HEART CLINIC in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allina Medical Clinic
    255 Smith Ave N Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-5000
    Allina Medical Clinic
    225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Doctor Abid is a keen and compassionate doctor. He listens to you and he hears you. Dr. Abid is willing to research for your wellbeing and help you get to the answers and solutions that you need to feel healthy. I saw almost a dozen doctors before I found Dr. Abid. I hadn’t felt good for 2 years and the specialists and general practitioners that I saw dismissed my aches and exhaustion. Some even accused me of being a hypochondriac or subscribe anxiety/depression meds. In my first appointment with Dr. Abid, he recognized that something was awry. We ran some tests, some more tests, and a more invasive procedure before finding the roots of the problem. He never gave up on me and I am so grateful to have him treat me. I felt better than ever from his care and I began to feel energized after an 8 hours night sleep and I hit multiple personal records in my marathon running. I recommend him to all of my friends and aquaintances.
    Kel — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Munir Abid, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1215996954
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Wilson Meml Hosp
    • Wilson Meml Hosp
    • King Edward Med Coll
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munir Abid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abid works at ST PAUL HEART CLINIC in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Abid’s profile.

    Dr. Abid has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

