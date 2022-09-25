See All Plastic Surgeons in McLean, VA
Dr. Munique Maia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Munique Maia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med School

Dr. Maia works at Maia Plastic Surgery in McLean, VA with other offices in Tysons Corner, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Maia Plastic Surgery
    6845 Elm St, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 893-1111
    Maia Plastic Surgery
    8100 Boone Blvd, Tysons Corner, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 574-4500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Abdominal Skin Laxity
Aging Face
Birthmark
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Aging Face
Birthmark

Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 25, 2022
    I had a great experience with Dr. Maia and I’m very happy with my results. Her professional staff is very helpful and responsive, even during my recovery period. If I have any other plastic surgery needs, Dr. Maia will be my first call.
    — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Munique Maia, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1356620967
    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med School
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munique Maia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

