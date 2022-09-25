Dr. Munique Maia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munique Maia, MD
Overview
Dr. Munique Maia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med School
Dr. Maia works at
Locations
-
1
Maia Plastic Surgery6845 Elm St, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 893-1111
-
2
Maia Plastic Surgery8100 Boone Blvd, Tysons Corner, VA 22182 Directions (703) 574-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maia?
I had a great experience with Dr. Maia and I’m very happy with my results. Her professional staff is very helpful and responsive, even during my recovery period. If I have any other plastic surgery needs, Dr. Maia will be my first call.
About Dr. Munique Maia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1356620967
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med School
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maia works at
Dr. Maia speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.