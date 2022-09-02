Dr. Munif Hussain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munif Hussain, DO
Overview
Dr. Munif Hussain, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc1865 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 Directions (646) 248-7800
Comprehensive Rehabilitation Consultants New York Inc.275 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 518-1999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most productive doctor appointments I have ever had. Dr. Hussain was attentive, approachable and answered all of my questions. He showed a genuine interest in my health and got me excited for rehabilitation. I am hoping to run my first marathon in a few month and he is helping me get back on track!
About Dr. Munif Hussain, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1598184756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain speaks Bengali and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.