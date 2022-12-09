Dr. Alkouz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munif Alkouz, MD
Dr. Munif Alkouz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 841-1000
Westside Office2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 841-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Alkouz asked good questions, listened carefully to my issues and set up good tests to find answers.
About Dr. Munif Alkouz, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Alkouz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkouz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkouz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkouz.
