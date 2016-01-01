Overview

Dr. Munibur Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Khan works at Sixth Borough Medical Dr Manish Patel in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.