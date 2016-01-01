Dr. Munibur Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munibur Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munibur Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Pllc3741 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (917) 402-6342Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Munibur Medical LLC8542 Midland Pkwy, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 963-8173
-
3
Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Munibur Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477620466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Psychosis and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.