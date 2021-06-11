Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munhyang Lee, MD
Dr. Munhyang Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Young Hei Cho MD7501 Little River Tpke Ste 101, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 354-2004
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Both my spouse’s and my professional situations changed during the pandemic and after a long stretch of unemployment we were forced to switch from being privately insured to a Medicaid Health plan. Our pediatrician practice at the time did not take our new insurance and we had to look for a new provider for our toddler's care. It was a difficult and stressful process as most pediatricians in our area were not accepting our coverage even though some of them were listed as in-network on the insurance’s provider directory. Being rejected so many times left us concerned that the quality of care under our Medicaid program would be sub-par when we did find a Doctor willing to see us. Fortunately, we ended up finding Dr. Lee who is by far the most professional, dedicated, and thorough and, kind provider we have seen in a long time - all specialties included - and we have seen many excellent ones. Dr. Lee’s practice is small but very warm and efficient. The premises are spotlessly clean and
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1255789939
Education & Certifications
- EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
