Dr. Muneera Atcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muneera Atcha, MD
Overview
Dr. Muneera Atcha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Atcha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SVMC Sleep/Wake & Rheumatology321 E Romie Ln Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atcha?
About Dr. Muneera Atcha, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154611796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atcha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atcha works at
Dr. Atcha has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atcha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.