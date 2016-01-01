Dr. Muneer Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muneer Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muneer Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Oklahoma City Office4345 W Memorial Rd Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 951-4160
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muneer Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073504684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.