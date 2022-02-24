Overview

Dr. Munazza Khan, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Newport Mesa Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.