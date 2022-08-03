Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD
Overview
Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Spine And Pain Care2135 Highway 30 Byp, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 877-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?
This guy has a good "bedside" manner. He has a sense of humor and makes you feel comfortable. His staff share these same qualities and they are all very understanding and compassionate. The wait times vary, however when it is your turn, he is very thorough. It is worth the wait.
About Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1689643801
Education & Certifications
- 2002
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.