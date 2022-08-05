Overview

Dr. Munah Hawila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hawila works at Munah J Hawila MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.