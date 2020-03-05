Overview

Dr. Munaf Shamji, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Shamji works at The Heart Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA and Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.