Overview

Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Jafar works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Modena, NY and New Paltz, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.