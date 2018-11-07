Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Jafar works at
Locations
-
1
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
2
Hudson Valley Heart Center2044 State Route 32, Modena, NY 12548 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
3
Drs Tardio and Romano PC222 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
4
Mid-hudson Valley Early Education Center115 Delafield St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-2020
-
5
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jafar?
Dr. Jafar is a great doctor. He's brilliant in his field, very kind, gentle and takes his job, and his patients' care, very seriously. He did my TAVR procedure and the results are superior. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1790758688
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Meharry Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafar works at
Dr. Jafar has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jafar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.