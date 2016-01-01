Overview

Dr. Mumtaz Tabbaa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.



Dr. Tabbaa works at Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.