Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD

Cardiology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Gondar College Of Medical Sciences, Addis Ababa University|University of Gondar and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.

Dr. Fissha works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Deltona, FL and Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Williston Park Point
    910 Williston Park Pt Ste 2050, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Center at Saxon
    1565 Saxon Blvd Ste 203, Deltona, FL 32725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Center at Orange City
    1061 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth DeLand

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 02, 2022
I was introduced to Dr. Fissha several years ago when I was admitted to the Oviedo hospital with AFIB. He was extremely professional, caring and through. He took the time to explain what was going on and listened to my concerns. During my follow-up visit(s), he has continued to be very caring and always takes the time to explain current and future treatment options. I have met many cardiologists over the years, as both my parents had heart issues, and Dr. Fissha is genuinely one of the best.
Larry P. — Mar 02, 2022
About Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Amharic
NPI Number
  • 1790827715
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
Residency
  • Sinai Hospital
Internship
  • Johns Hopkins University/ Sinai Hospital Program
Medical Education
  • Gondar College Of Medical Sciences, Addis Ababa University|University of Gondar
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fissha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fissha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fissha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fissha has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fissha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fissha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fissha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fissha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fissha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

