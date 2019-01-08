Overview

Dr. Mukundkumar Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Arizona Oncology in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Purpura and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.