Dr. Mukundkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukundkumar Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Prescott - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Radiation Oncology1100 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 776-1040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Phoenix Heart Center9250 N 3rd St Ste 3010, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (623) 238-7750
John C. Lincoln Comprehensive Womens Center LLC19646 N 27th Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 238-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is very knowledgable. Tells you the way it is and what his plan is to cure it.
About Dr. Mukundkumar Patel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1164411724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Purpura and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
