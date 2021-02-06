Dr. Mukund Venu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukund Venu, MD
Dr. Mukund Venu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Raul Villasuso Mdsc675 W North Ave Ste 201, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 327-1560
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best and most caring doctor you will meet. As busy as he is he never rushes my office visits and always take time to explain my digestive problems and recommend the right treatment. Dr. Venu is top notch Gastroenterology Specialist that deeply cares about his patients health and well being. I highly recommend Dr. Venu and Loyola Gastroenterology for anyone that needs care of Gastroenterology Doctor.
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Venu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venu has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Venu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.