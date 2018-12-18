Dr. Mukund Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukund Raja, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukund Raja, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Dr. M. Raja and Associates Inc.475 Philip Blvd Ste 201, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mukund Raja removed my sons golf ball sized tonsils and adenoids. Very competently and efficiently. Is his office the newest and shiniest? No. Is he the most outspoken friendliest smoke blowing phony? Absolutely not! If you want fluff and B.S. this may not be your guy, but if you respect competence, directness and a good job, he is your guy! His staff was very kind and accommodating with our tight schedule also. Thank you! This surgery was a game changer for my son! God bless.
About Dr. Mukund Raja, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1871601229
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
