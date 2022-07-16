Overview

Dr. Mukund Gundanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center



Dr. Gundanna works at Brazos Spine in College Station, TX with other offices in Bellville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.