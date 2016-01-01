Overview

Dr. Mukund Deshmukh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Deshmukh works at Pacific Grove Hospital in Riverside, CA with other offices in Chino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.