Dr. Mukul Khandelwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandelwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukul Khandelwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukul Khandelwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Khandelwal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baltimore Washington Medical Center Inc.301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4671
-
2
Gastroenterology Assocs8186 Lark Brown Rd Ste 104, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 590-8920Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Gastro Assoicates, Glen Burnie85 Kindred Way Apt 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-8920Monday9:00am - 10:45amWednesday9:00am - 11:45am
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khandelwal?
He is the best Doctor i ever met
About Dr. Mukul Khandelwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871595942
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khandelwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khandelwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khandelwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khandelwal works at
Dr. Khandelwal has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khandelwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khandelwal speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khandelwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandelwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khandelwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khandelwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.