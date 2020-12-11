Dr. Mukhtar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukhtar Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukhtar Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Dwight St Clair DO PA1148 S Hillside St Ste 104, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 687-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved him! He practices genuine old fashioned medicine and actually listened to me instead of hiding behind a computer the whole time. I could tell he is extremely knowledgeable in his field and it was comforting to know I was talking to someone who was familiar with my specific issues and not just playing a guessing game as far as management of it. He’s a true gem.
About Dr. Mukhtar Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1396763827
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
