Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukhtar Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukhtar Hassan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
-
1
Sharon Regional Lab Cancer2320 Highland Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-5900
-
2
Upmc Horizon110 N Main St, Greenville, PA 16125 Directions (724) 589-4318
-
3
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 983-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
Nice man, he was thorough answering our questions and clear about treatment plan. Very kind and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Mukhtar Hassan, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1609929066
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.