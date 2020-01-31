Dr. Mukeshchandra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukeshchandra Patel, MD
Dr. Mukeshchandra Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Premiere Parth Medical Group Inc.16018 Tuscola Rd Ste 9, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 256-7134
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
I was rushed to Desert Valley hospital suffering from a massive heart attack, it was Sunday night and Dr. Patel was on duty. He and several others met the ambulance and rushed me into surgery where Dr Patel worked on me for over 2 hours clearing an artery that was 99% blocked. He saved my life.
About Dr. Mukeshchandra Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Detroit Macomb Hosp Corp
- SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
