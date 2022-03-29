Dr. Mukesh Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Sinha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3969
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable, patient, professional and "easy on the eyes." Lol He handled Mr. Morris with great care and took the time to actually know his history. Thanks Dr. Sinha.
About Dr. Mukesh Sinha, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods.