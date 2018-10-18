Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Best Health Primary Care3180 Main St Ste 104, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 373-1366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have four children, ranging from age 14 to 24, Dr M. Shah has been there since day 1 of my first born and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m sad to say that my journey with Dr Shah is almost over but I wouldn’t hesitate recommending Dr Shah to anyone that has a minor. He very reliable as well as his staff and I’m very thankful that I had this opportunity to have him serve as my children’s pediatrician. Thank you Dr Shah and Staff. Job well done!!!
About Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1538178850
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.