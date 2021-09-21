Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saraiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD
Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Mukesh Saraiya MD PA3200 Colorado Blvd Ste 200, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 381-0971
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My experience has been phenomenal! Dr Saraiya is amazing. My family and I believe he saved my life. He made an accurate diagnosis, treated me, followed up with me and reassured me along the way. ??
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1952345704
- VA Med Ctr
- United Hosps Med Ctr
- B.J. Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
