Dr. Mukesh Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Prasad, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
Calm, thoughtful, excellent explainer.
About Dr. Mukesh Prasad, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1659317923
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Cornell-MSKCC Program for Otolaryngology
- NewYork-Presbyterian -Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi and Spanish.
219 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.