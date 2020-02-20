Dr. Mukesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Patel, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Conrad H Daum MD PC400 E Burwell St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 387-3105
Treatment Center405 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 389-4761
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have also been seen by Molly Sharp she should not be doing anything when it comes to dealing with people!! She went as far and lied on me and when she was told she had made a mistake she didn't apologize! I think she needs to get mental health help for herself!!
About Dr. Mukesh Patel, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1295743433
Education & Certifications
- Eastern State Hosp
- Sayaji Rao Genl Hosp
- Medical Coll Baroda MS University
- S P University, V. V. Nagar Gujarat, India
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
