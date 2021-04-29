Dr. Mukesh Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Misra, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Misra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
Antelope Valley Neuroscience42135 10th St W Ste 301, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Misra listens. That is what makes working with him such a pleasure. I have spoken to numerous doctors regarding my hip and back pain, and Dr. Misra was the FIRST doctor who actually listened and came up with a treatment program that WORKED. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mukesh Misra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
