Dr. Mukesh Kapoor, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mukesh Kapoor, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Kapoor works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8630
    Elmwood Pediatric Group Llp
    919 Westfall Rd Bldg A, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 442-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mukesh Kapoor, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1336329192
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mukesh Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

