Overview

Dr. Mukesh Jain, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Landmark Internal Medicine in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.