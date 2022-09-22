Overview

Dr. Mukesh Gopalakrishnan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Gopalakrishnan works at PIMA ORTHOPEDICS in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.