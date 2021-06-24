Overview

Dr. Mukesh Bhatt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Medina Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatt works at Seidman Cancer Center in Medina, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.