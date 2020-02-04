Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Clinic1045 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 453-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aggarwal?
Good surgeon His staff is all very professional. Tammy was an angel as I’m an anxious patient. Have had two appointments I showed up and was told yes on schedule but Dr not there. The wait time in Suntree is really a problem. I put up with wait as Dr A is worth it. Very calm demeanor and I trust his skills. All the Med Techs and front office staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1306874722
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.