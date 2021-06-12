Overview

Dr. Mukarram Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Advanced Spine/Pain Management in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH and Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.