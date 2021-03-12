Overview

Dr. Mukarram Baig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Louisville|Washington University In St. Louis



Dr. Baig works at Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.