Dr. Mukarram Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukarram Baig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Louisville|Washington University In St. Louis
Locations
-
1
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3592
-
2
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-3716
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baig is a great doctor. Very helpful and knowledgeable as well as friendly. He remembers you from visit to visit. His staff is courteous and professional.
About Dr. Mukarram Baig, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1073518569
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville|Washington University In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baig speaks Urdu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
