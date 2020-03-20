Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Dr. Qazi works at
Locations
-
1
Pepose Vision Institute1815 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 728-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qazi?
Excellent, very professional and explains everything a very good experience!
About Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1124010434
Education & Certifications
- Pepose Vision Institute
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- St Vincent Hosp & Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Nyu College Of Arts & Science
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Keratoconus and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qazi speaks Urdu.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.