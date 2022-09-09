See All Interventional Cardiologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical Col, India and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Dayton Cardiology and Vascular Consultants in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Cardiology and Vascular Consultants
    6635 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr Khan and his staff are always available to take care of my cardiology needs.
    — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1629047857
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Veterans Administration Hospital
    Internship
    • Osmania General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical Col, India
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Dayton Cardiology and Vascular Consultants in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

