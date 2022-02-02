Dr. Butt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Butt works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Park1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-9797Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Baptist Clay1747 Baptist Clay Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 398-7205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Butt is absolutely fantastic. Very sensitive to your concerns and will answer all your questions.
About Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1194819474
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Butt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Butt has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more.
Dr. Butt speaks Punjabi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Butt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
