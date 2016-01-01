Overview

Dr. Mujibur Majumder, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Majumder works at OBH Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Airmont, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.