Dr. Mujibur Majumder, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mujibur Majumder, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Majumder works at OBH Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Airmont, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OBH Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 107, Brooklyn, NY 11212
    Metropolitan Center for Sleep Medicine
    9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 205W, Brooklyn, NY 11236
    Rockland Sleep Center
    414 Route 59 Ste 103, Airmont, NY 10952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Mujibur Majumder, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, Bengali, Hindi, Malay, Romanian, Russian and Urdu
    • 1316988165
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Az Health Science Center
    • New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
    Resi