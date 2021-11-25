Dr. Mujeeb Ranginwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranginwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujeeb Ranginwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Mujeeb Ranginwala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Ranginwala works at
Locations
Mujeeb A Ranginwala8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 525-9350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Tarsem C. Garg MD Inc.1929 E High St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 525-9350
Forefront Dermatology S.c.5 W Wenger Rd, Englewood, OH 45322 Directions (937) 525-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mujeeb Ranginwala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranginwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranginwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranginwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranginwala works at
Dr. Ranginwala has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranginwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ranginwala speaks Urdu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranginwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranginwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranginwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranginwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.