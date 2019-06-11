Dr. Mujahid Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujahid Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mujahid Hines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Hines works at
Locations
Mujahid Hines MD1524 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 723-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor! My aunt recently had cataract surgery with Dr. Hines and she can now see things I can’t! He took his time explaining things and made us both feel comfortable with entire process. We will both be telling our friends about him as we feel blessed that we stumbled upon him.
About Dr. Mujahid Hines, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083806541
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Unity Health System
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Ophthalmology
