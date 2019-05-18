Overview

Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alikhan works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.