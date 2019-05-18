Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alikhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Locations
-
1
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alikhan is a compassionate and caring doctor. He always takes the time to listen to my concerns and is very professional. I feel he truly cares about me as a person not just a patient.
About Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1396924106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- Assistant Professor, Department Of Internal Medicine, Division Of General Medicine, University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston, Houston, Tx, 2010-2012
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Internal Medicine
