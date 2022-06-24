Overview

Dr. Muhmmad Abdullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Abdullah works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.