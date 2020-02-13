Overview

Dr. Muhib Tarakji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tarakji works at Muhib S. Tarakji M.d. in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.