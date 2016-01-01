Overview

Dr. Muhib Khan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM & GME)|Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.