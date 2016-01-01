Dr. Muhib Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhib Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhib Khan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM & GME)|Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Muhib Khan, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1043452337
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical School (GME)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM &amp; GME)|Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM &amp;amp; GME)
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.