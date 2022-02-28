Overview

Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Alayoubi works at Interventional Cardiology in Margate, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Cardiomyopathy and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.