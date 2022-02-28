Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alayoubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Interventional Cardiology5901 Colonial Dr Ste 208, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 590-2660
Coral Springs Medical Center3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 590-2660
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Thorough, kind, and caring. Great experience all around.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952311789
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alayoubi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alayoubi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alayoubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alayoubi has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Cardiomyopathy and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alayoubi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alayoubi speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alayoubi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alayoubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alayoubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alayoubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.